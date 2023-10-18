Good morning.

Well, this is just disrespectful: the SEC media picked Vanderbilt to finish 11th in the conference and didn’t select a single Vanderbilt player to the first or second team All-SEC, revealed Tuesday. Tennessee was picked to finish first, and if all of this plays out like the media thinks it will, we’re not going to enjoy this season.

The women, meanwhile, were picked last, though the media did select Jordyn Cambridge to the preseason All-SEC second team. Shea Ralph and crew will appear at the SEC Tip-Off on the SEC Network at 11 AM.

In men’s golf action, sophomore Ben Loomis finished in a tie for eighth in his first tournament at the college level. Gordon Sargent is playing in the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: College football: Florida International at Sam Houston (CBS Sports)

6:30 PM: NHL: Penguins at Red Wings (TNT)

7:03 PM: ALCS, Game 3: Astros at Rangers (FS1)

8:00 PM: College football: New Mexico State at UTEP (ESPN2)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0 (Phillies lead, 2-0.)

NHL: Flyers 2, Canucks 0 ... Wild 5, Canadiens 2 ... Sabres 3, Lightning 2 ... Islanders 1, Coyotes 0 ... Oilers 6, Predators 1 ... Kings 5, Jets 1 ... Avalanche 4, Kraken 1 ... Golden Knights 3, Stars 2 ... Hurricanes 6, Sharks 3.

World Cup qualifiers: East Timor 0-3 Chinese Taipei ... Macau 0-0 Myanmar ... Bangladesh 2-1 Maldives ... Bhutan 2-0 Hong Kong ... Laos 0-1 Nepal ... Brunei 0-6 Indonesia ... Venezuela 3-0 Chile ... Paraguay 1-0 Bolivia ... Ecuador 0-0 Colombia ... Uruguay 2-0 Brazil ... Peru 0-2 Argentina.