2023 Staff Pick’em Week 8

Going 14-26 in Week 6 meant it would be hard to do worse in Week 7. Boy, did we try! The best performance was Tom at 4-3. The pair of CDA and Cole were 3-4 while VU 04 and I stumbled to a 2-5 mark. The Commentariat matched the low mark, too. The Nerd Herd has gone 4-11 in the last 2 weeks, too, so you all have nothing to say to the staff. My struggles have also left us without anyone at 0.500 or better.
Three games saw 4 staffers come up empty handed. Vanderbilt kept it relatively close with UGA. Tennessee covered against Texas A&M. Auburn failed to stay close with LSU. The Commentariat only got LSU’s big win right. Arkansas-Alabama and Florida-South Carolina also had the minority be correct. When most of us are wrong in 5 of contests, it cannot be good for the bottom line.
Week 8 still only has 8 games as we stay deep in conference play. There are 4 SEC-SEC games, 1 SEC game against an OOC opponent, 2 Big XII-Big XII games (for now), and a Top 10 battle in the B1G on tap. 5 SEC teams do not play Saturday, including Vanderbilt. This week may be another rough one, or it may be a big rebound. There is one unanimous game and 4 games with only 1 standout.
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 7
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Patrick
|38
|41
|2
|5
|Tom
|36
|43
|4
|3
|VU 04
|35
|44
|2
|5
|CDA
|34
|45
|3
|4
|Commentariat
|34
|45
|2
|5
|Cole
|31
|48
|3
|4
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
@
Auburn
|Mississippi State (+6.5)
@
Arkansas
|Tennessee (+8.5)
@
Alabama
|South Carolina (+7.5)
@
Missouri
|Army (+30.5)
@
LSU
|UCF(+19.5)
@
Oklahoma
|Texas (-22.5)
@
Houston
|Penn State (+3.5)
@
Ohio State
