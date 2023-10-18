2023 Staff Pick’em Week 8

Going 14-26 in Week 6 meant it would be hard to do worse in Week 7. Boy, did we try! The best performance was Tom at 4-3. The pair of CDA and Cole were 3-4 while VU 04 and I stumbled to a 2-5 mark. The Commentariat matched the low mark, too. The Nerd Herd has gone 4-11 in the last 2 weeks, too, so you all have nothing to say to the staff. My struggles have also left us without anyone at 0.500 or better.

Three games saw 4 staffers come up empty handed. Vanderbilt kept it relatively close with UGA. Tennessee covered against Texas A&M. Auburn failed to stay close with LSU. The Commentariat only got LSU’s big win right. Arkansas-Alabama and Florida-South Carolina also had the minority be correct. When most of us are wrong in 5 of contests, it cannot be good for the bottom line.

Week 8 still only has 8 games as we stay deep in conference play. There are 4 SEC-SEC games, 1 SEC game against an OOC opponent, 2 Big XII-Big XII games (for now), and a Top 10 battle in the B1G on tap. 5 SEC teams do not play Saturday, including Vanderbilt. This week may be another rough one, or it may be a big rebound. There is one unanimous game and 4 games with only 1 standout.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 7 W L W L Patrick 38 41 2 5 Tom 36 43 4 3 VU 04 35 44 2 5 CDA 34 45 3 4 Commentariat 34 45 2 5 Cole 31 48 3 4

The Picks