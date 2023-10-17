Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Barton Simmons appeared on the Commodore Hour last night, and seemed to imply that Vanderbilt could be more active in the transfer portal this offseason:

"There have been some developments that have allowed us to be a little bit more aggressive in the transfer portal when that time comes."



- @bartonsimmons on Commodore Hour @1025TheGame @LEARFIELDAudio



Added: "It’s so important for us to protect the culture in this building." — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) October 16, 2023

I’m not actually sure what this means. He also said this:

Vanderbilt football general manager @bartonsimmons hinted at inexperience on "Commodore Hour." @1025TheGame @LEARFIELDAudio



"While it feels like we are closer from a talent standpoint, we are so much younger this year. — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) October 16, 2023

Anyway, it doesn’t seem like Barton thinks Vanderbilt is that far off, which is good. I do think that the fact that Clark Lea’s more talented recruiting classes are still young is playing a big role in what we’re seeing on the field this season.

In other football news, Vanderbilt flipped a cornerback from Virginia:

And, the Ole Miss game on October 28 will be a night game on the SEC Network:

Men’s tennis duo Jeremie Casabon and Nathan Cox took home the doubles championship at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. Soccer’s Ella Eggleston was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Oh, and did you know bowling season starts Friday? Here’s a writeup on one of the new freshmen.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: Euro qualifier: Finland v. Kazakhstan (FS2)

1:45 PM: Euro qualifier: England v. Italy (FS1)

6:00 PM: College football: Middle Tennessee at Liberty (CBS Sports)

6:30 PM: NHL: Lightning at Sabres (ESPN)

6:30 PM: College football: Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State (ESPNU)

6:30 PM: College football: Southern Miss at South Alabama (ESPN2)

7:07 PM: NLCS Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies (TBS)

9:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Kraken (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rangers 5, Astros 4 (Rangers lead, 2-0) ... Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3 (Phillies lead, 1-0.)

NFL: Cowboys 20, Chargers 17.

NHL: Blackhawks 4, Maple Leafs 1 ... Panthers 4, Devils 3 ... Rangers 2, Coyotes 1 ... Capitals 3, Flames 2 ... Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 0.

World Cup qualifiers: Guam 0-1 Singapore ... Mongolia 0-1 Afghanistan ... Pakistan 1-0 Cambodia ... Sri Lanka 1-1 Yemen.