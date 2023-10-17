 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, October 17, 2023: More transfers coming?

Barton Simmons at least seemed to imply this.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
NCAA Football: Georgia at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Barton Simmons appeared on the Commodore Hour last night, and seemed to imply that Vanderbilt could be more active in the transfer portal this offseason:

I’m not actually sure what this means. He also said this:

Anyway, it doesn’t seem like Barton thinks Vanderbilt is that far off, which is good. I do think that the fact that Clark Lea’s more talented recruiting classes are still young is playing a big role in what we’re seeing on the field this season.

In other football news, Vanderbilt flipped a cornerback from Virginia:

And, the Ole Miss game on October 28 will be a night game on the SEC Network:

Men’s tennis duo Jeremie Casabon and Nathan Cox took home the doubles championship at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. Soccer’s Ella Eggleston was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Oh, and did you know bowling season starts Friday? Here’s a writeup on one of the new freshmen.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 11:00 AM: Euro qualifier: Finland v. Kazakhstan (FS2)
  • 1:45 PM: Euro qualifier: England v. Italy (FS1)
  • 6:00 PM: College football: Middle Tennessee at Liberty (CBS Sports)
  • 6:30 PM: NHL: Lightning at Sabres (ESPN)
  • 6:30 PM: College football: Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State (ESPNU)
  • 6:30 PM: College football: Southern Miss at South Alabama (ESPN2)
  • 7:07 PM: NLCS Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies (TBS)
  • 9:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Kraken (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rangers 5, Astros 4 (Rangers lead, 2-0) ... Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3 (Phillies lead, 1-0.)

NFL: Cowboys 20, Chargers 17.

NHL: Blackhawks 4, Maple Leafs 1 ... Panthers 4, Devils 3 ... Rangers 2, Coyotes 1 ... Capitals 3, Flames 2 ... Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 0.

World Cup qualifiers: Guam 0-1 Singapore ... Mongolia 0-1 Afghanistan ... Pakistan 1-0 Cambodia ... Sri Lanka 1-1 Yemen.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...