Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(Vanderbilt, this should be your third-down music rather than “Narco.” You’re welcome.)

Vanderbilt soccer beat Missouri 1-0 last night, with freshman Ella Eggleston scoring the Commodores’ only goal. Vanderbilt is now 3-4 in the SEC with three games left in the season.

Five men’s tennis players advanced to the third round of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship Friday.

Baseball opens fall training today.

Is there a football game today? Maybe Georgia at 11 AM?

Sports on TV

All times Central.

8:00 AM: Euro qualifier: Ukraine v. North Macedonia (FS2)

11:00 AM: Euro qualifier: Slovenia v. Finland (FS2)

1:45 PM: Euro qualifier: Hungary v. Serbia (FS2)

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Canadiens (NHL Network)

(Here’s the college football schedule.)

Scoreboard

NHL: Coyotes 4, Devils 3 ... Penguins 4, Capitals 0.

SEC Soccer: Georgia 2-1 Tennessee ... Ole Miss 0-0 South Carolina ... Texas A&M 0-0 Auburn ... LSU 1-4 Alabama.