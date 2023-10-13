Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer hosts Missouri tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Commodores will honor seven seniors tonight, which is strange because it’s not the final home game of the season — though it is the second to last. Vanderbilt picked up its second SEC win last time out in a 6-0 win over Texas A&M.

Per Clark Lea, Ken Seals will start at quarterback again on Saturday, his third consecutive start — though Lea did say that AJ Swann will be available. Your guess is as good as mine as to what’s going on here. On defense, cornerbacks Martel Hight and BJ Anderson and safety De’Rickey Wright are out on Saturday. So, too, are Gamarion Carter and Kane Patterson.

Men’s tennis won seven of nine matches on the first day of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:45 PM: UEFA Euro qualifier: Netherlands v. France (FS2)

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: College football: Tulane at Memphis (ESPN)

7:00 PM: College football: Fresno State at Utah State (CBS Sports)

9:00 PM: College football: Stanford at Colorado (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 3, Braves 1 (Phillies win series, 3-1.)

NFL: Chiefs 19, Broncos 8.

NHL: Rangers 5, Sabres 1 ... Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Devils 4, Red Wings 3 ... Predators 3, Kraken 0 ... Stars 2, Blues 1 ... Wild 2, Panthers 0 ... Golden Knights 4, Sharks 1.

SEC Soccer: Florida 0-3 Arkansas.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Myanmar 5-1 Macau ... Chinese Taipei 4-0 East Timor ... Maldives 1-1 Bangladesh ... Singapore 2-1 Guam ... Nepal 1-1 Laos ... Cambodia 0-0 Pakistan ... Hong Kong 4-0 Bhutan ... Indonesia 6-0 Brunei ... Afghanistan 1-0 Mongolia ... Yemen 3-0 Sri Lanka ... Colombia 2-2 Uruguay ... Argentina 1-0 Paraguay ... Bolivia 1-2 Ecuador ... Chile 2-0 Peru ... Brazil 1-1 Venezuela.