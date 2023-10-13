Saturday Predictions: Georgia at Vanderbilt

2023 will be the last year that Georgia is an annual opponent for Vanderbilt, with the SEC scrapping divisions in the name of “fuck it, everybody’s gotta play Texas and Oklahoma because reasons” and doing something really dumb, probably, to determine the conference champion. Okay, okay, we all know what the reason is: money. If it feels like something is being lost in the pursuit of money, that’s because it is.

That said, Vanderbilt hasn’t scored a touchdown against Georgia since 2018 and hasn’t scored on the Bulldogs at all since 2019. Do we think that will change in 2023?

Tom Stephenson

I suspect that no Vanderbilt players this year will block Anchor of Gold on Twitter for suggesting that Georgia will win this game.

(The time that did happen, by the way, Georgia won 30-6 and the player in question ran for 4.9 yards per carry.)

The Pick: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 2

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Last week, Missourah (spits) gave LSU all it wanted, while Kentucky, uh, existed against Georgia. Technically. Anyway, Missourah (spits) wins this week.

Andrew VU ‘04

Come on. You want me to actually predict the outcome of a game between this Ugga dynasty monster of a team and our current Noho Clark Year Three Vanderbilt Derpadores?

It’s bad enough I’m going to actually watch this thing. Don’t make me pretend this is, in any way, an actual sporting competition.

Fine. Eleventy billion to ThreEve.

The Pick: Ugga Eleventy Billion - Vanderbilt ThreEve.

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Last week, I saw no upsets coming. This week, I’ve got my eye on three. Let’s go with the one I want to happen most: Take The aTm Grode Jar Milkmen Cult (+3.5) over the Buttchuggers in Donut and Bacon Stadium.

*Also, The War Tigers may well eke out a close one over The Gumbo Bengals in Geaux Tiger Stadium (because chaos reigns), and literally anyone who tells you they know what will happen in the fight between Jorts and Game Penises is lying to you.

Patrick Sawyer

I don't want to. Please don't make me.

The Pick: Vanderbilt 3, Georgia 52

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: I do like A&M over Tennessee in the Hype Train Bowl, but that's not my pick. I think Florida is going to dismantle SC. The Gamecocks stiffened against UGA somehow but have been pretty limp otherwise. Rattler is going to need to be lights out, and I just don't expect that Saturday.

Cole Sullivan

Unironically, I have a weird feeling about this game. Like, if you told me Georgia just played their worst football of the last decade and we accidentally capitalized, I guess I’d believe you. But probably not.

The Pick: Georgia 35 - Vanderbilt 3

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Missouri shouldn’t be the underdog against Kentucky, in my opinion. I will definitely be taking the Tigers in that one. By a lot, honestly.