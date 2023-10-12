Good morning.

Today in Things That Are Not Football, Vanderbilt baseball’s 2024 schedule is out. The nonconference schedule is pretty blah, with Florida Atlantic as the opening series starting on February 16. Gonzaga the weekend after that is probably the best team that visits the Hawk for a weekend series before SEC play starts. (Why did we schedule Indiana State for a midweek game? That can’t possibly go wrong.) They’re playing in another one of those “classics” at Minute Maid Park. The SEC schedule opens March 15 against Auburn. The NCAA has made clear that they don’t actually care about your nonconference schedule, of course, so teams are responding to that incentive in a rational manner.

Men’s tennis opens the ITA Regional Championship in Chattanooga today.

Actual post indicative of the amount of respect Georgia fans have for Vanderbilt football: “Why garbage time may be the most valuable part of Georgia-Vanderbilt.”

Sports on TV

All times Central.

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: College football: West Virginia at Houston (FS1)

6:00 PM: College football: Wagner at St. Francis (CBS Sports)

6:30 PM: College football: SMU at East Carolina (ESPN)

7:07 PM: NLDS Game 4: Braves at Phillies (TBS)

7:15 PM: NFL: Broncos at Chiefs (Prime Video)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 10, Braves 2 (Phillies lead, 2-1) ... Astros 3, Twins 2 (Astros win, 3-1) ... Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Diamondbacks win, 3-0.)

NHL: Maple Leafs 6, Canadiens 5 ... Hurricanes 5, Senators 3 ... Bruins 3, Blackhawks 1 ... Flames 5, Jets 3 ... Canucks 8, Oilers 1 ... Avalanche 5, Kings 2.