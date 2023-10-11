Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

So I go on vacation for a few days, and the current state of Vanderbilt football is such that I listened to a bit of the game Saturday while I was driving in, saw the final score later, and completely forgot that I run a Vanderbilt sports blog for a few days, because that’s the state of the program at the moment.

This, too, is the absolute state of the program at the moment:

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB George MacIntyre is down to Schools!



The 6’5 190 QB from Nashville, TN is ranked as a Top 15 Player Nationally in the ‘25 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/M0uS7kfDWA pic.twitter.com/HtQzoi0RYX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 9, 2023

When you can’t even make a courtesy top-10 for a local five-star who also happens to be the grandson of a former coach, who he shares a name with, and quite likely grew up a Vanderbilt fan? Yeah, things are problematic, to say the least.

Anyway, we play Georgia this week? I’m sure that’ll end the five-game losing streak.

