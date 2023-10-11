 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, October 11, 2023: Tom’s Back

...what does it say that I felt no urge to post while on vacation?

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Vanderbilt at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

So I go on vacation for a few days, and the current state of Vanderbilt football is such that I listened to a bit of the game Saturday while I was driving in, saw the final score later, and completely forgot that I run a Vanderbilt sports blog for a few days, because that’s the state of the program at the moment.

This, too, is the absolute state of the program at the moment:

When you can’t even make a courtesy top-10 for a local five-star who also happens to be the grandson of a former coach, who he shares a name with, and quite likely grew up a Vanderbilt fan? Yeah, things are problematic, to say the least.

Anyway, we play Georgia this week? I’m sure that’ll end the five-game losing streak.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 4:07 PM: NLDS, Game 3: Braves at Phillies (TBS)
  • 6:07 PM: ALDS, Game 4: Astros at Twins (FS1)
  • 6:30 PM: College football: UTEP at Florida International (ESPN2)
  • 6:30 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Bruins (TNT)
  • 8:00 PM: College football: Sam Houston at New Mexico State (CBS Sports)
  • 8:07 PM: NLDS, Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks (TBS)
  • 9:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Kings (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: Astros 9, Twins 1 (Astros lead, 2-1) ... Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Rangers win, 3-0.)

NHL: Lightning 5, Predators 3 ... Blackhawks 4, Penguins 2 ... Golden Knights 4, Kraken 1.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...