So I go on vacation for a few days, and the current state of Vanderbilt football is such that I listened to a bit of the game Saturday while I was driving in, saw the final score later, and completely forgot that I run a Vanderbilt sports blog for a few days, because that’s the state of the program at the moment.
This, too, is the absolute state of the program at the moment:
BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB George MacIntyre is down to Schools!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 9, 2023
The 6’5 190 QB from Nashville, TN is ranked as a Top 15 Player Nationally in the ‘25 Class
Where Should He Go? https://t.co/M0uS7kfDWA pic.twitter.com/HtQzoi0RYX
When you can’t even make a courtesy top-10 for a local five-star who also happens to be the grandson of a former coach, who he shares a name with, and quite likely grew up a Vanderbilt fan? Yeah, things are problematic, to say the least.
Anyway, we play Georgia this week? I’m sure that’ll end the five-game losing streak.
