2023 Staff Pick’em Week 7

Week 6 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. The best performances were VU 04 and CDA going 4-4. It allowed me to keep the lead even going 3-5. Cole and the Commentariat were a painful 2-6. Tom is up for impeachment as Editor for going 1-7 ATS. Tally it all up, and the staff was a rotten 14-26. Overall, I still hold the lead at a dead even (but still losing money if actually betting) 36-36.

The staff majority was correct on LSU-Missouri, WMU-Mississippi State, and Alabama-Texas A&M. VU 04 and CDA were right to take Florida over Vanderbilt and the 18 points. Then CDA (Kentucky-Georgia) and Tom (Notre Dame-Louisville) stood alone. All of us, including the public vote, got Arkansas-Ole Miss and Oklahoma-Texas wrong. Ugly.

Week 7 does not give us much room to rebound. Ole Miss and Mississippi State do not play Saturday, nor do future conference opponents Texas and Oklahoma. With every game involving an SEC team being an in-conference affair, it only leaves us 7 games to pick. None of them are unanimous, but 4 games have 4 staffers standing on one side.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 6 W L W L Patrick 36 36 3 5 VU 04 33 39 4 4 Commentariat 32 40 2 6 Tom 32 40 1 7 CDA 31 41 4 4 Cole 28 44 2 6

The Picks