Week Five Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

What Dan McGugin told his team in 1921, while at the gravesite of his former quarterback, Rabbit Curry, before a big game against Texas:

You are about to be put to an ordeal which will show the stuff that’s in you! What a glorious chance you have! Every one of you is going to fix his status for all time in the minds and hearts of his teammates today. How you fight is what you will be remembered by. If any shirk, the Lord pity him. He will be degraded in the hearts of the rest as long as they live...

What NoHo Clark told us last night:

"We're building. Building takes tough people and people with vision. We're obviously not playing at the level we want to play. We're a work in progress. We're like the stadium: we're under construction." - Lea — Vandy Hustler Sports (@vuhustlersports) September 30, 2023

Speaking of terrible feetball with ties to Vanderbilt administrators...

This is what happens to your football program when you hire E. Gordon Gee to eliminate your essential academic programs. You don't even want to know what happened to Brown's football program, WVU... https://t.co/eAgRp3J170 — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) October 1, 2023

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a football mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt football, SEC football, former Big XII football apostate schools, college football, “feetball,” the former Vanderbilt commercial with all the feet in it, and/or Rex Ryan. Post your questions in the comments below today and tomorrow (I will normally post the calls for submissions as reminders on Sunday each week). I will collate the best of said questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will usually be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

*Note: Questions about other SEC football teams are welcome, too. We just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.