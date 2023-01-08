WBB Game 18: Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

January 5, 2023 @ 6:00PM CT | Video: SECN+ | Radio: Live Call

After a close quarter-and-a-half of basketball, Vanderbilt tumbled in a big loss to Ole Miss. Next up today is THEM at home and the good news is the first 500 fans get free shirts! That is probably the end of the good news today because Tennessee is a tournament team trending upwards while we are hanging around near the bottom of the SEC. I think we could still play them close; there’s no reason we can’t if Ciaja and the gang have a good day. I really hope they do, because I hate hate HATE Tennessee.