8-6 (1-0)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

99 (KenPom) January 7, 2023

11:00 AM CT

Video: CBS

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

12-2 (1-1)

20 (AP)

21 (Coaches)

34 (KenPom)

Well, CBS was right about one of these teams.

Vanderbilt plays at Missouri today in a game that, honestly, seemed like a strange pick for a CBS game when the television schedule came out. And it turns out that first-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates’ strategy of raiding his former team’s (Cleveland State) roster (along with a few other mid-majors) on the way in... worked, because this is what college basketball is in 2022-23. Missouri’s 9-0 schedule came against a bunch of creampuffs, but since then they’ve played five teams ranked in the KenPom top 50 and won three of them.

Today, of course, Missouri is not playing a top 50 team; Vanderbilt barely survived South Carolina on Tuesday night and currently sits at 99th in KenPom. Yes, we’re also still confused about why this is considered an SEC game. No, we don’t know why Sewanee is not on the schedule this year.