Good morning.

After winning its SEC opener against South Carolina on Tuesday night, Vanderbilt looks to go to 2-0 today. This one will be a bit tougher, though: Missourah (spits) is ranked in the Top 25, and word on the street is that this game is a sellout. Game time is 11 AM CT, and this one’s going to be televised on CBS. That’s immediately followed by Ole Miss-Mississippi State. No, I don’t understand why CBS chose to broadcast these two games, either.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 75-78-3 ATS, 76-80 totals

Vanderbilt at Missouri (11:00 AM CT, CBS): Missouri -9, Over 150

Missouri -9, Over 150 Kentucky at Alabama (12:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -5.5, Under 152

Alabama -5.5, Under 152 Georgia at Florida (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +6.5, Under 137

Georgia +6.5, Under 137 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (1:00 PM CT, CBS): Mississippi State -5, Under 125

Mississippi State -5, Under 125 Tennessee at South Carolina (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +17.5, Under 126

South Carolina +17.5, Under 126 LSU at Texas A&M (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU +5, Over 139

LSU +5, Over 139 Arkansas at Auburn (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas +2, Over 140

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Devils (NHL Network)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round (NBC)

3:30 PM: NFL: Chiefs at Raiders (ESPN/ABC)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Maple Leafs (NHL Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Titans at Jaguars (ESPN/ABC)

Scoreboard

NBA: Pacers 108, Trail Blazers 99 ... Bulls 126, 76ers 112 ... Knicks 112, Raptors 108 ... Nets 108, Pelicans 102 ... Hornets 138, Bucks 109 ... Thunder 127, Wizards 110 ... Spurs 121, Pistons 109 ... Timberwolves 128, Clippers 115 ... Nuggets 121, Cavaliers 108 ... Heat 104, Suns 96 ... Lakers 130, Hawks 114.

NHL: Panthers 3, Red Wings 2 ... Predators 3, Capitals 2 ... Jets 4, Lightning 2 ... Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 0 ... Flames 4, Islanders 1 ... Ducks 5, Sharks 4.