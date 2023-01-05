 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Everything but basketballs now blocked by Stackhouse.

Filed under:

Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent gets invited to The Masters

Sargent is the reigning NCAA individual champion.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
The Masters - Final Round Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Last year, Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent, a freshman at the time, won the NCAA individual title.

This year, he’ll play in The Masters. Augusta National Golf Club announced today that Sargent has accepted an invitation to compete in the annual event, the first of professional golf’s four majors and easily the one with the most exclusive field.

Lest you think Sargent is a one-year wonder, in Vanderbilt’s fall season, the sophomore played ten rounds and averaged a team-best 67.2 score, with eight of his ten rounds under par.

The Masters, held annually in Augusta, Georgia, will be played from April 6-9 this year.

The Vanderbilt men’s golf team ranks #1 in the country in Golfweek and #2 behind Auburn in Golfstat. The Commodores will resume their season on February 5.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...