Vanderbilt women’s basketball, still looking for its first SEC win, heads on the road tonight to face Ole Miss in Oxford at 6:00 PM CT. Tonight’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

And speaking of going to Oxford, well, I don’t really know what to make of this.

Ole Miss will host former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright for an official visit this weekend. What would the dual-threat P5 starter bring to the Rebels' QB room?@OMSpiritOn3 has more here https://t.co/zs2emuFgOZ pic.twitter.com/1kBVwUvERO — Zach* Berry (@Zach_Berry) January 4, 2023

It seems, uh, really unlikely that he would supplant Jaxson Dart as the starter at Ole Miss, so I guess he would be transferring so that he could be Ole Miss’s backup instead of Vanderbilt’s backup?

Meantime, in case you missed it, Gio Reyna’s mom leaked damaging information about U.S. Soccer coach Gregg Berhalter because he said bad things about her son, and, well...

Honestly, The USMNT tearing itself apart because a dad was angry about his kid's playing time really is the best example we could give to the world of American Soccer. — PodKATT (@valleyshook) January 4, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Capitals at Blue Jackets (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Mavericks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Nuggets (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Georgia 76, Auburn 64 ... Texas A&M 66, Florida 63 ... Arkansas 74, Missouri 68.

NBA: Grizzlies 131, Hornets 107 ... Cavaliers 90, Suns 88 ... Magic 126, Thunder 115 ... 76ers 129, Pacers 126 ... Knicks 117, Spurs 114 ... Bucks 104, Raptors 101 ... Bulls 121, Nets 112 ... Timberwolves 113, Trail Blazers 106 ... Pelicans 119, Rockets 108 ... Pistons 122, Warriors 119 ... Lakers 112, Heat 109 ... Hawks 120, Kings 117.

NHL: Devils 5, Red Wings 1 ... Wild 5, Lightning 1 ... Ducks 2, Stars 0.