Jerry Stackhouse blocked Anchor of Gold on Twitter

This is the current absolute state of the Vanderbilt basketball program.

Yep, that’s right. The current head coach of the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team has blocked Vanderbilt’s SB Nation blog on Twitter, probably because lately we’ve had the nerve to question the big brain genius about things like bringing the team’s two best players off the bench, or why this team is losing to Grambling and struggling for 38 minutes with Alabama A&M. We may not have high standards around here, but we have standards, damnit.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been blocked by somebody associated with Vanderbilt athletics. Jordan Rodgers blocked us because we pushed back at him, an SEC Network employee, taking cheap shots at Vanderbilt’s football facilities. Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Allan George did so because we predicted that we’d lose to Georgia in the 2019 season opener, and in hindsight we were actually way too optimistic about the 2019 football team. Rocko Griffin blocked us at some point, something I only discovered when he tweeted that he was transferring. A.J. Ogilvy has us blocked and I’m just assuming it’s because we don’t place him on the God-tier pedestal that we do Ted Skuchas.

Coaches, though? That’s a different matter. Name searching yourself and blocking fans over criticism (well-earned criticism, I might add) is just a sign that you’re probably too thin-skinned for this. Derek Mason, for one, has never blocked Anchor of Gold and we were definitely critical of him.

This is the kind of thing that’s how your SEC opener draws an announced crowd of 6,334, and the actual number of fans in attendance were fewer than that. Who wants to be a fan of a program that hates them? Just end this already.