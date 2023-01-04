Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt South Carolina Four Factors Vanderbilt South Carolina eFG% 50.83% 47.92% OR% 36.84% 31.82% TO% 17.11% 14.47% FT Rate 58.33% 20.83%

Tennessean: Free throws lead Vanderbilt basketball to overtime win over South Carolina in SEC opener

Vanderbilt Hustler: Vanderbilt edges out 84-79 overtime victory over South Carolina, open SEC play 1-0

The State: Gamecocks battle Vanderbilt to overtime but can’t seal the deal in SEC opener

Garnet and Black Attack: Gamecock men fall to Vanderbilt in OT 84-79

At least it wasn’t a loss.

Really, that’s about the nicest thing I can say about Vanderbilt’s SEC opener against South Carolina, just like it was the nicest thing I could say about Vanderbilt’s win over Alabama A&M a couple of weeks ago. Both involved Vanderbilt playing a home game against a team that the numbers said they should have beaten; both were still in doubt in the closing minutes for no particular reason.

I continue to be baffled by Jerry Stackhouse’s rotations and player usage patterns. After the game, the SEC Network flashed a graphic on the screen showing that Vanderbilt’s bench accounted for 64 of the team’s 84 points, which sounds all well and good until you realize that Liam Robbins, Jordan Wright, and Ezra Manjon came off the bench last night for reasons that I, a big dumb idiot on the internet, cannot understand. Per kenpom.com, Vanderbilt’s most frequently used lineup over the last five games has had Trey Thomas, Tyrin Lawrence, Myles Stute, Colin Smith, and Quentin Millora-Brown on the court all at the same time, and I cannot for the life of me figure out how in the hell neither of the team’s two best players are on the floor in Vanderbilt’s most frequently used lineup.

None of this makes any goddamn sense, and it’s how you wind up in a dogfight with the #204 team in the country. That “most frequently used lineup” was the starting five last night, and it promptly spotted South Carolina a 13-5 lead before Jerry Stackhouse deigned to insert the trio of Manjon, Robbins, and Wright, at which point Vanderbilt climbed out of the hole it had dug for itself.

And that’s before you bring up the comical final possession of regulation, when South Carolina managed to get three shot attempts and make one of them... which was enough to send it to overtime.

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Liam Robbins 28 6 8 0 0 10 15 3 4 7 22 1 4 0 6 1 27.7 35.52 1.27 Ezra Manjon 32 8 13 0 0 8 9 0 4 4 24 3 3 3 0 0 16.8 21.55 0.67 Jordan Wright 29 4 9 3 4 2 4 0 3 3 13 4 3 3 0 0 5.9 7.57 0.26 Colin Smith 15 1 6 1 5 0 0 3 1 4 3 1 2 0 0 2 4.6 5.90 0.39 Noah Shelby 8 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2.7 3.46 0.43 Tyrin Lawrence 33 3 11 1 3 3 7 0 3 3 10 1 0 0 0 0 2.4 3.08 0.09 Myles Stute 30 2 7 1 5 0 0 1 7 8 5 3 1 1 0 0 2.2 2.82 0.09 Emmanuel Ansong 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 2.56 0.23 Quentin Millora-Brown 16 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 3 7 2 2 0 3 0 0 1.6 2.05 0.13 Trey Thomas 18 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.4 -0.51 -0.03

This was a monster game for Liam Robbins; arguably, both Robbins and Ezra Manjon had their best games in a Vanderbilt uniform. That was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the SEC.

Things tailed off pretty quickly after that. Jordan Wright was... fine, for most of the game, and seemed to be willing the team to a win in the extra period.

The two freshmen who got on the floor came next, even though neither of them particularly did much: Colin Smith had a 1-for-6 shooting night, Noah Shelby buried a three in the first half and then disappeared.

Tyrin Lawrence’s night shows why Game Score is instructive: he scored 10 points, but he needed 11 field goal attempts and 7 free throw attempts to get there. That’s... not good.

What’s Next

An early tipoff in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday. Vanderbilt will play Missouri at 11 AM CT on CBS. This will be one of just three games for the Commodores the rest of the way that will not be on the SEC Network.