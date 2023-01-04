Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, Vanderbilt survived last night against South Carolina, 84-79 in overtime — but it frankly never should have come to that, with the Commodores ending up in overtime by missing three of four free throws (excuse me, hope tosses) in the final minute and also allowing South Carolina to grab two of its own misses before finally scoring a layup to tie the game on the final possession of regulation.

Seriously, though. Vanderbilt won’t go 0-18 in the SEC, so we’re clearing the extremely low bar set by the 2018-19 team. But we were supposed to be playing the worst team in the SEC last night.

In other news, Bryce Smith’s Memorial Minutes column at the Hustler thought that the last few games before South Carolina had raised more questions than answers, and I’m sure that last night didn’t answer any of them, either. Robbie Weinstein reports that Vanderbilt football has an early 2024 quarterback target.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 3-1 ATS, 2-2 totals; Season to date: 73-77-3 ATS, 74-79 totals

Auburn at Georgia (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +6.5, Over 136.5

Georgia +6.5, Over 136.5 Texas A&M at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Florida -6, Under 140

Florida -6, Under 140 Missouri at Arkansas (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +7, Over 154.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Red Wings (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at Raptors (ESPN)

8:30 PM: NHL: Lightning at Wild (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Heat at Lakers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 87, Mississippi State 53 ... Kentucky 74, LSU 71 ... Alabama 84, Ole Miss 62.

NBA: Bucks 123, Wizards 113 ... Thunder 150, Celtics 117 ... Kings 117, Jazz 115.

NHL: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3 ... Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 ... Senators 4, Blue Jackets 0 ... Blues 6, Maple Leafs 5 ... Sabres 5, Capitals 4 ... Predators 6, Canadiens 3 ... Jets 3, Flames 2 ... Lightning 4, Blackhawks 1 ... Kraken 5, Oilers 2 ... Kings 3, Stars 2 ... Islanders 6, Canucks 2.