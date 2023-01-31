10-11 (3-5)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

92 (KenPom) January 31, 2023

7:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

18-3 (8-0)

4 (AP)

5 (Coaches)

5 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt lost its second game in a row last time out, dropping a close on in College Station by a 72-66 score. Tonight’s task is much more difficult: the Alabama Crimson Tide, undefeated in the SEC, ranked in the top five by pretty much everybody — and ranked second before getting blown out at Oklahoma over the weekend.

Since the SEC office hates us, this will be the second time in as many weeks that we’re playing these guys. Two weeks ago, Alabama came to Memorial Gym, pulled out ahead by 23 points midway through the second half and then coasted to a 78-66 win. I’m sure things will be much easier in Tuscaloosa.

But then, the last time we played Alabama, we didn’t have this guy:

Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins is warming up with the rest of his team. Robbins, the Commodores leading scorer and rebounder, hasn’t played since January 14. pic.twitter.com/dlMi51jbvb — Mason Smith (@Masont_Smith) February 1, 2023

It hasn’t been officially announced as I’m writing this, but, well, that would be a pretty big deal. Have fun, expect to win.