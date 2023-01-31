Good morning.

Tonight’s going to be a tough one for Vanderbilt: the Commodores head down to Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide, 18-3 on the season and 8-0 in the SEC. Alabama came into Memorial Gym two weeks ago and left with a 78-66 victory that wasn’t even that close. Anyway, game time is 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network.

A couple of podcasts worth a listen: VandySports did its weekly podcast with former Vanderbilt equipment manager Luke Wyatt, where honestly, the most intriguing thing is that they think Jerry Stackhouse is gone after next season whether he wins or not (implying that he’d leave for another job if the team does well.) The Hustler podcasted about both basketball teams.

Season to date: 104-103-3 ATS, 101-109 totals

Mississippi State at South Carolina (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network):

Texas A&M at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2):

Vanderbilt at Alabama (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network):

Kentucky at Ole Miss (8:00 PM CT, ESPN):

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Hurricanes (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Knicks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Nuggets (TNT)

SEC Women’s Basketball: Auburn 66, Florida 55 ... LSU 76, Tennessee 66.

NBA: Magic 119, 76ers 109 ... Nets 121, Lakers 104 ... Kings 118, Timberwolves 111 ... Warriors 128, Thunder 120 ... Wizards 127, Spurs 106 ... Mavericks 111, Pistons 105 ... Suns 114, Raptors 106 ... Trail Blazers 129, Hawks 125.

NHL: Jets 4, Blues 2.