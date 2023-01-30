Good morning.

Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison tied a school record with 41 points in yesterday’s game, and the best part of this is that Chantelle Anderson — who previously held the record — was in attendance to see it:

❤️ What a moment ❤️



⚓️ On Feb. 8, 2001, Chantelle Anderson set the Vandy record with 41 points.



⚓️ Today, Chantelle was here to see Ciaja Harbison tie her record. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Oro0mmqbqF — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) January 29, 2023

Equally important, Vanderbilt picked up its first SEC win, beating Texas A&M 88-79 to improve to 1-7 in the SEC and 10-12 overall.

Vanderbilt women’s bowling finally picked up its first tournament win of the season at the Prairie View Invitational, after four second-place finishes and a third-place finish in its five tournaments to date this season.

Women’s tennis beat NC State 4-3 to win the ITA Regional and advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle in a couple of weeks. The men’s team lost 4-3 to Memphis.

Finally, football picked up a commitment from 3-star linebacker Bryan Longwell of Lipscomb Academy.

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Nets (NBA TV)

7:00 PM: NHL: Blues at Jets (NHL Network)

9:00 PM: NBA: Hawks at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 65, Alabama 52 ... Georgia 62, Mississippi State 34 ... Kentucky 77, Missouri 54 ... Ole Miss 76, Arkansas 73.

NFL: Eagles 31, 49ers 7 ... Chiefs 23, Bengals 20.

NBA: Hornets 122, Heat 117 ... Grizzlies 112, Pacers 100 ... Cavaliers 122, Clippers 99 ... Bucks 135, Pelicans 110.

NHL: Hurricanes 4, Bruins 1 ... Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 1.