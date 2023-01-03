Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
Vanderbilt basketball opens SEC play tonight with a visit from the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is, by pretty much every available metric, the worst team in the conference, and Vanderbilt can take 0-18 off the table right away by winning what should be the easiest game on the conference schedule. Game time is 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network.
Chris Lee podcasted with longtime Vanderbilt equipment manager Luke Wyatt last night and there are... let’s say interesting tidbits about (among other things) Brandon Vandenburg in there. I mean, the whole thing is worth a listen, but hearing from a guy who was in the room that one of the assistant coaches told Franklin he couldn’t sign the guy is breathtaking.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 70-76-3 ATS, 72-77 totals
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +10, Over 129.5
- Mississippi State at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Mississippi State +9.5, Under 122.5
- LSU at Kentucky (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): LSU +10, Over 136
- Ole Miss at Alabama (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -12.5, Over 149
