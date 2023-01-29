Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling finished Saturday in second place at the Prairie View A&M Invitational behind Nebraska — which, well, is exactly how they finished last weekend’s Northeast Classic. The Commodores will have a shot at winning the tournament today (which started at 8:30 AM on bowltv.com.)

Women’s tennis beat Furman on Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the season and setting up a match with NC State today for the ITA regional championship. The men’s team lost to USC yesterday and will face Memphis at 1 PM CT.

Men’s basketball lost 72-66 to Texas A&M on Saturday night, erasing a 13-point lead in the second half before falling apart late. The women’s team will get a shot at its first SEC win today at noon CT against... Texas A&M. The Aggies are 1-7 in the SEC and only picked up their first SEC win last Sunday.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: NFL: 49ers at Eagles (FOX)

4:00 PM: NHL: Capitals at Maple Leafs (NHL Network)

5:30 PM: NFL: Bengals at Chiefs (CBS)

7:00 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Bucks (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: West Virginia 80, Auburn 77 ... Texas Tech 76, LSU 68 ... Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69 ... Missouri 78, Iowa State 61 ... Mississippi State 81, TCU 74 ... Baylor 67, Arkansas 64 ... Georgia 81, South Carolina 78 ... Tennessee 82, Texas 71 ... Kansas State 64, Florida 50 ... Oklahoma State 82, Ole Miss 60 ... Kansas 77, Kentucky 68.

NBA: 76ers 126, Nuggets 119 ... Nets 122, Knicks 115 ... Rockets 117, Pistons 114 ... Bulls 128, Magic 109 ... Clippers 120, Hawks 113 ... Timberwolves 117, Kings 110 ... Wizards 113, Pelicans 103 ... Suns 128, Spurs 118 ... Celtics 125, Lakers 121 ... Jazz 108, Mavericks 100 ... Raptors 123, Trail Blazers 105.

NHL: Avalanche 4, Blues 2 ... Panthers 4, Bruins 3 ... Senators 5, Canadiens 0 ... Sharks 6, Penguins 4 ... Lightning 5, Kings 2 ... Flyers 4, Jets 0 ... Islanders 2, Golden Knights 1 ... Wild 3, Sabres 2 ... Oilers 7, Blackhawks 3 ... Kraken 3, Blue Jackets 1 ... Ducks 2, Coyotes 1.