Game 21: Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas A&M Aggies — Open Game Thread

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge — wait, what?

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Georgia at Texas A&amp;M Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

10-10 (3-4)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
91 (KenPom)

January 28, 2023
7:30 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)


14-6 (6-1)
NR (AP)
37 (Coaches)
38 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt heads into the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge (gets handed a note by Pinman) — wait, that can’t be right. This is a conference game? Texas A&M is in the Southeastern Conference?

And, yes, for the fourth year in a row, Vanderbilt is one of the four SEC schools not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Instead, we’re participating in the SEC Network’s annual Night of the Misfit Toys, where the four teams not playing just face off. But instead of facing a fellow dreg of the SEC (and, let’s face it, we’re not really one of the dregs of the conference this year), we’re facing a Texas A&M team that was losing to Wofford at home a little over a month ago, but since then has won eight of its last nine games including two wins over Florida and, most recently, a 16-point drubbing of Auburn inside of Auburn Arena, the first time Auburn had lost at home in over two years.

So, yeah, this one’s going to be tough.

