10-10 (3-4)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

91 (KenPom) January 28, 2023

7:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

14-6 (6-1)

NR (AP)

37 (Coaches)

38 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt heads into the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge (gets handed a note by Pinman) — wait, that can’t be right. This is a conference game? Texas A&M is in the Southeastern Conference?

And, yes, for the fourth year in a row, Vanderbilt is one of the four SEC schools not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Instead, we’re participating in the SEC Network’s annual Night of the Misfit Toys, where the four teams not playing just face off. But instead of facing a fellow dreg of the SEC (and, let’s face it, we’re not really one of the dregs of the conference this year), we’re facing a Texas A&M team that was losing to Wofford at home a little over a month ago, but since then has won eight of its last nine games including two wins over Florida and, most recently, a 16-point drubbing of Auburn inside of Auburn Arena, the first time Auburn had lost at home in over two years.

So, yeah, this one’s going to be tough.