Vanderbilt bowling has finished second in four tournaments this season, but the Commodores have yet to win one. They’ll look to change that this weekend at the Prairie View A&M Invitational in Arlington, Texas. Hated rival McKendree and Nebraska, which beat the Commodores in the final of last weekend’s Northeast Classic, enter this weekend as the main roadblocks. Matches today start at 11:15 AM CT and will be streamed on bowltv.com.

As we head into the weekend, two former Vanderbilt football players look to make it to the Super Bowl — Allan George of the Bengals and Oren Burks of the 49ers.

The Hustler’s Brandon Karp again asks people to be patient with the women’s basketball team in this week’s Memorial Minutes column.

The Dore Report released a new podcast with former Vanderbilt assistant coach Ron Bargatze, who’s honestly probably better known at this point for being Nate Bargatze’s dad.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round (CBS)

6:00 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Islanders (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Timberwolves (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NBA: Raptors at Warriors (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Auburn 71, Kentucky 68 ... Georgia 62, Missouri 51 ... Alabama 69, Arkansas 66 ... UConn 84, Tennessee 67 ... Ole Miss 78, Mississippi State 63.

NBA: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 ... Pistons 130, Nets 122 ... Hornets 111, Bulls 96 ... Cavaliers 113, Rockets 95 ... Mavericks 99, Suns 95 ... Clippers 138, Spurs 100.

NHL: Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3 ... Lightning 3, Bruins 2 ... Capitals 3, Penguins 2 ... Wild 3, Flyers 2 ... Predators 6, Devils 4 ... Sabres 3, Jets 2 ... Coyotes 5, Blues 0 ... Blackhawks 5, Flames 1 ... Ducks 5, Avalanche 3.