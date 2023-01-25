Good morning.

These are actual headlines in the Tennessean this morning:

“Why Vanderbilt’s 14th straight loss to Kentucky is Jerry Stackhouse’s biggest disappointment”

“Vanderbilt basketball’s Kentucky dud another cue for fans to tune out”

Holy shit. That’s the Tennessean, the paper of record for Nashville, and not a fan site. Vanderbilt lost 69-53 to Kentucky last night, with attendance at Memorial Gym being such that you could audibly hear Kentucky fans chanting “airball” at Trey Thomas. Stackhouse benched Jordan Wright in the second half and called out the team’s effort in his postgame press conference. Vanderbilt is 10-10 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, but the vibes feel a lot worse than that. It feels like the vibes around a program that is about to make a coaching change, frankly.

Some other, minor news: football officially announced three transfers, Carson Casteel from Michigan State and Aeneas DiCosmo and Jacob Katona, both from Stanford. Soccer added Jada Konte, a transfer from UConn and the younger sister of Myra Konte.

Vandy also provided an update on football stadium construction and how that will impact both football and baseball this year.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-2 ATS, 2-1 totals; season to date: 93-98-3 ATS, 96-98 totals

South Carolina at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida -17, Over 134

Florida -17, Over 134 Georgia at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +16.5, Under 135

Georgia +16.5, Under 135 Texas A&M at Auburn (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Texas A&M +4.5, Under 137.5

Texas A&M +4.5, Under 137.5 Mississippi State at Alabama (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -13, Over 141

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Maple Leafs (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Nets at 76ers (ESPN)

8:30 PM: NHL: Blue Jackets at Oilers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Warriors (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Arkansas 60, LSU 40 ... Missouri 89, Ole Miss 77.

NBA: Pacers 116, Bulls 110 ... Heat 98, Celtics 95 ... Knicks 105, Cavaliers 103 ... Nuggets 99, Pelicans 98 ... Wizards 127, Mavericks 126 ... Suns 128, Hornets 97 ... Clippers 133, Lakers 115.

NHL: Red Wings 3, Sharks 2 ... Bruins 4, Canadiens 2 ... Kings 4, Flyers 3 ... Penguins 7, Panthers 6 ... Lightning 4, Wild 2 ... Devils 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Predators 2, Jets 1 ... Sabres 5, Blues 3 ... Ducks 5, Coyotes 2 ... Avalanche 3, Capitals 2 ... Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2.