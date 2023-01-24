13-6 (4-3)

39 (AP)

32 (Coaches)

33 (KenPom) January 24, 2023

8:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

10-9 (3-3)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

84 (KenPom)

The Vanderbilt Commodores picked up a road win at Georgia last time out. Tonight is a different test.

Kentucky has fallen all the way from preseason #4 to out of the top 25 and, depending who you ask, out of the NCAA Tournament at the moment; they’re also on a three-game winning streak and they still have the reigning National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe. The problem here has been that where you’d normally five-star recruits who are soon to be lottery picks, instead Kentucky has... transfers from places like Illinois State and Rhode Island.

Anyway, dealing with Tshiebwe when Liam Robbins and Lee Dort are both on the shelf isn’t going to be fun, but if Vanderbilt can hit some three-pointers, they can probably make a game of this. Have fun, expect to win.