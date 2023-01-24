Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball hosts Kentucky tonight, and while the Wildcats have won three straight since vomiting all over themselves against South Carolina at home (it will be hilarious if South Carolina goes 1-17 in the SEC with the “1” being Kentucky at Rupp), there’s still just a constant feeling that the other shoe is about to drop. They won at Tennessee, then trailed a lot of the way against Georgia and Texas A&M at home, with Oscar Tshiebwe bailing them out with a monster game against Georgia. Bryce Smith at the Hustler wrote a lot of words about this game, too.

Anyway while Jerry Stackhouse unblocked a lot of Vanderbilt fans (including Anchor of Gold) after the Georgia game, something that would go a much longer way toward winning the fans back would be beating Kentucky and/or Tennessee, which he hasn’t done so far in his tenure. As such, tonight’s game (8 PM CT, SEC Network) is very important.

Just get ready for a lot of complaints about our gym. Dial that up to ten if Doug Shows is officiating the game.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 92-96-3 ATS, 94-97 totals

LSU at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas -12.5, Under 139

Arkansas -12.5, Under 139 Missouri at Ole Miss (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss -1, Over 145

Ole Miss -1, Over 145 Kentucky at Vanderbilt (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +6, Over 144.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Heat (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Lakers (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 89, Alabama 51.

NBA: Bucks 150, Pistons 130 ... Magic 113, Celtics 98 ... Bulls 111, Hawks 100 ... Rockets 119, Timberwolves 114 ... Jazz 120, Hornets 102 ... Trail Blazers 147, Spurs 127 ... Kings 133, Grizzles 100.

NHL: Rangers 6, Panthers 2 ... Maple Leafs 5, Islanders 2 ... Sabres 3, Stars 2 ... Flames 4, Blue Jackets 3.