Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling finished second place at the Northeast Classic, falling to Nebraska in the championship match after beating hated rival McKendree in the morning. For the record, the Commodores have now competed in five events this season and have finished in second place in four of them (and finished third in the other.)

Women’s tennis beat Northwestern 5-2 in its first dual match of the season on Sunday.

Women’s basketball dropped to 0-7 in the SEC with yesterday’s 73-55 loss at Florida, the latter of which came in 1-5 in the league. And now, it’s another week off before Texas A&M comes to town next Sunday. Also, Shea Ralph hired active WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson as the program’s director of player development.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

7:00 PM: NBA: Hawks at Bulls (NBA TV)

9:30 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Kings (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 77, Kentucky 76 ... Texas A&M 75, Georgia 73 ... South Carolina 92, Arkansas 46 ... Tennessee 68, Missouri 65 ... Auburn 77, Ole Miss 76.

NFL: Bengals 27, Bills 10 ... 49ers 19, Cowboys 12.

NBA: Clippers 112, Mavericks 98 ... Heat 100, Pelicans 96 ... Raptors 125, Knicks 116 ... Thunder 101, Nuggets 99 ... Suns 112, Grizzlies 110 ... Nets 120, Warriors 116 ... Lakers 121, Trail Blazers 112.

NHL: Devils 2, Penguins 1 ... Bruins 4, Sharks 0 ... Kings 2, Blackhawks 1 ... Jets 5, Flyers 3 ... Coyotes 4, Golden Knights 1.