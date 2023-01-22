WBB Game 21: Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

9-11 (0-6) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 102 January 22, 2023 1:00PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium SECN+ | Live Radio Call 12-7 (1-5) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 85

There’s not much to say about the South Carolina game. We were going to lose by a lot, and we did. The good news? We’re through the toughest stretch of the schedule. Next up is Florida, who we beat last year for Shea Ralph’s first ranked win as head coach. This year, I think we could do it again.

Florida lost by 28 against Arkansas while we lost at the buzzer, which may not really mean anything but it certainly sticks out. Our only other common opponent has been Tennessee, but there’s not a big difference in scores between all those games. I definitely think our best players are better than their best players looking at scoring and rebounding numbers, but again it comes down to them having 13 players they can get on the court while we only have 8. I also, just skimming through the team’s on Florida’s schedule, think we had a slightly more difficult out-of-conference slate.

I think this game could end up being the difference for one of these teams in who plays the first day of the SEC Tournament and who gets the 10 seed. I feel pretty good we can get a few wins behind us these next few weeks, and these teams will probably end up seeded near each other so win could be big. Hopefully it will be a good game, but at this point I’m just always scared about an injury or us getting worn out.