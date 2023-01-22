Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling heads into the final day of the Northeast Classic as the top seed, having gone 10-0 on Friday and Saturday. The Commodores open the championship bracket against hated rival McKendree, with the winner going to the championship match. Action starts at 7:30 AM CT and will be streamed on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Women’s tennis goes on the road for its first dual match of the spring, facing Northwestern at noon CT. Stream is here.

Women’s basketball, still looking for its first SEC win, will play at Florida at 1:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

The men’s basketball team held on to beat Georgia 85-82 on Saturday, improving to 10-9 and 3-3 in the SEC. This week for the Commodores will probably give us a good idea if we need to really pay attention, with Kentucky visiting Memorial followed by a trip to Texas A&M.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

1:00 PM: NHL: Penguins at Devils (NHL Network)

2:00 PM: NFL: Bengals at Bills (CBS)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round (Golf Channel)

5:30 PM: NFL: Cowboys at 49ers (FOX)

6:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Blackhawks (NHL Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Nets at Warriors (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57 ... Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67 ... Auburn 81, South Carolina 66 ... Tennessee 77, LSU 56 ... Alabama 85, Missouri 64 ... Florida 61, Mississippi State 59.

NFL: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20 ... Eagles 38, Giants 7.

NBA: Celtics 106, Raptors 104 ... Wizards 138, Magic 118 ... Hornets 122, Hawks 118 ... Cavaliers 114, Bucks 102 ... Timberwolves 113, Rockets 104 ... Suns 112, Pacers 107 ... 76ers 129, Kings 127.

NHL: Sabres 6, Ducks 3 ... Flames 6, Lightning 3 ... Panthers 5, Wild 3 ... Blue Jackets 5, Sharks 3 ... Flyers 2, Red Wings 1 ... Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 ... Jets 5, Senators 1 ... Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 ... Stars 4, Coyotes 0 ... Predators 5, Kings 3 ... Blackhawks 5, Blues 3 ... Avalanche 2, Kraken 1 ... Oilers 4, Canucks 2 ... Golden Knights 6, Capitals 2.