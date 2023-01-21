Good morning.

Vanderbilt basketball heads to Georgia today looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s loss to Alabama in its first game without Liam Robbins, who’s out 4 to 6 weeks with an ankle injury. Georgia, a year after fielding one of the worst SEC teams I can remember (and yet still winning a conference game, a task that eluded the 2018-19 Vanderbilt Commodores), sits at 13-5 and 3-2 in the SEC in Mike White’s first season. Game time today is noon CT on the SEC Network.

After the first day of the Northeast Classic, Vanderbilt is in the lead, 191 pins ahead of hated rival McKendree. The action picks up again today at 8 AM CT and will be streamed on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Vanderbilt officially announced Norval McKenzie’s replacement on the coaching staff yesterday: Jayden Everett, most recently the running backs coach at Tulsa for the last two years, and previously at Akron, Central Michigan, and Indiana State.

Apparently the Vanderbilt Legends Club, the home of Vanderbilt’s golf team, is getting some upgrades as part of the Vandy United project.

The SB Nation mothership has apparently decided to stop financially supporting On the Forecheck, and it’s not clear if they’ll continue past the end of February. They’re basically electing not to cover hockey any more, similar to what ESPN did when they lost their contract with the NHL in the mid-2000s. (For the record: I am fully aware that Vox Media is slowly but surely pulling the plug on SB Nation for reasons that are a complete mystery to everyone; I have a contingency plan if they ever decide to get rid of Anchor of Gold. It might even involve you not having to use the Coral commenting platform any more.)

Season to date: 89-92-3 ATS, 91-93 totals

Ole Miss at Arkansas (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Ole Miss +9, Over 138.5

Ole Miss +9, Over 138.5 Vanderbilt at Georgia (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia -3.5, Under 142

Georgia -3.5, Under 142 Texas A&M at Kentucky (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Texas A&M +5.5, Under 136.5

Texas A&M +5.5, Under 136.5 Auburn at South Carolina (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -12.5, Over 134.5

Auburn -12.5, Over 134.5 Tennessee at LSU (3:00 PM CT, ESPN): Tennessee -11, Over 131

Tennessee -11, Over 131 Alabama at Missouri (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +5.5, Over 161.5

Missouri +5.5, Over 161.5 Florida at Mississippi State (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida +2, Under 128.5

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

11:30 AM: NHL: Ducks at Sabres (NHL Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round (Golf Channel)

3:30 PM: NFL: Jaguars at Chiefs (NBC)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (NHL Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Giants at Eagles (FOX)

NBA: Magic 123, Pelicans 110 ... Hawks 139, Knicks 124 ... Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114 ... Mavericks 115, Heat 90 ... Clippers 131, Spurs 126 ,,, Nuggets 134, Pacers 111 ... Nets 117, Jazz 106 ... Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121 ... Kings 118, Thunder 113.

NHL: Penguins 4, Senators 1 ... Avalanche 4, Canucks 1.