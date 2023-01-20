Good morning.

You know what that article photo means: it’s bowling time. Vanderbilt bowling will compete in the Northeast Classic in New Jersey starting today at 9:35 AM CT. The field has 33 teams including hated rival McKendree and, per the site, two Commodores are out for the season due to injury (because that bug is spreading from the basketball teams, I guess.) Today’s bowling can be streamed on the Vanderbilt YouTube channel.

And speaking of women’s basketball, they got doubled up by #1 South Carolina last night, 96-48.

The Dore Report had now-former Vanderbilt football player Gavin Schoenwald on the podcast (which I’m listening to right now.)

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Senators at Penguins (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Mavericks (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Lakers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 74, Florida 56 ... Alabama 61, Texas A&M 46 ... Mississippi State 72, Auburn 58 ... LSU 79, Arkansas 76.

NBA: Bulls 126, Pistons 108 ... Celtics 121, Warriors 118 ... Timberwolves 128, Raptors 126 ... Suns 117, Nets 112 ... 76ers 105, Trail Blazers 95.

NHL: Hurricanes 5, Wild 2 ... Ducks 5, Blue Jackets 3 ... Panthers 6, Canadiens 2 ... Bruins 3, Rangers 1 ... Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1 ... Maple Leafs 4, Jets 1 ... Sabres 3, Islanders 2 ... Blues 5, Predators 2 ... Capitals 4, Coyotes 0 ... Oilers 5, Lightning 3 ... Kraken 4, Devils 3 ... Red Wings 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Stars 4, Kings 0.