Better Know A Signee: Sedrick “The Entertainer” Alexander

Sedrick “The Entertainer” Alexander

Position: Running Back

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 190

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High School: LBJ

247 Sports In House: 3 star (87), #50 (RB), #123 (Texas)

247 Sports composite: 3 star, #707 National, #51 (RB), #112 (Texas)

Rivals: 3-star (5.7)

Other Power 5 offers: Iowa State, Navy, Campbell “Humpin’ to Please” Camels, etc.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Wait... no... this is his highlight reel:

It’s less generic comedy about the younger generation than 7 minutes plus of Alexander racing away from opposing defenses. Does he remind anyone else of Ralph Webb? Because I’m seeing Ralph Webb.

Like Webb before him, Alexander has the vision to find the hole, the shake to break a linebacker’s ankles, and the speed to beat a DB to the pylon. Yeah... with Alexander and Benson coming in, I’m slightly less worried about losing The Hypothesis to the Big Blue Jamal Mashburn Jerseys at Weddings University.

Back to the highlights. The first run is something you’ll find on pretty much every D1 RB’s highlight reel (as if they couldn’t occasionally run past a defense that doesn’t exactly seem to be doing much to chase him down from time to time, they’re likely not good enough to get a scholly). That 2nd run, though? That had me like “Yew!”

They just greased him up and let him loose! That kid slipped right through the hands of three would be tacklers like it was nothing, then casually ambled to the end zone like it was nothing. Even the ref’s belly bump couldn’t stop the inevitable.

That’s SEC lead back type skills right there. Expect him to get meaningful snaps early.

Again, Yew!