Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball hosts South Carolina tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network and South Carolina is... decidedly not the team you want to face when you’re trying to find your first SEC win. The Gamecocks are 18-0 and ranked #1 in the country so, uh, have fun with that, Cole.

A couple of new coaching hires: the new volleyball program announced the hire of Russell Corbelli as an assistant coach; Corbelli was previously an assistant coach at Missouri. The lacrosse team hired Emily Talluto, previously on the coaching staff at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania.

The Hustler recapped Gordon Sargent’s media availability from yesterday.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: NBA: Bulls at Pistons (NBA TV)

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Celtics (TNT)

8:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Oilers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nets at Suns (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Auburn 67, LSU 49 ... Texas A&M 54, Florida 52 ... Missouri 79, Arkansas 76.

NBA: Wizards 116, Knicks 105 ... Hawks 130, Mavericks 122 ... Hornets 122, Rockets 117 ... Grizzlies 115, Cavaliers 114 ... Heat 124, Pelicans 98 ... Thunder 126, Pacers 106 ... Jazz 126, Clippers 103 ... Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 118 ... Kings 116, Lakers 111.

NHL: Senators 5, Penguins 4 ... Bruins 4, Islanders 1 ... Avalanche 4, Flames 1 ... Sharks 5, Stars 3 ... Lightning 5, Canucks 2.