WBB Game 20: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

18-0 (6-0) AP: 1 Coaches: 1 NET: 1 January 19, 2023 6:00PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium SEC Network | Live Radio Call 9-10 (0-5) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 99

South Carolina is the best team in the country. Aaliyah Boston will be the first overall WNBA draft pick. Last year, we lost to them by 55 points. If we beat them, it would be one of the greatest upsets in program history and of the year.

As for the Arkansas game? Man, that was a ride. A slow first half transformed into an up-and-down second half that ended with a tying shot from Marnelle Garraud (who put up a career-high-tying 31 points!) in the dying seconds only for Arkansas to beat us at the buzzer. We shot well and actually even out-rebounded the much taller Arkansas team, we just didn’t quite have it in us I guess. After South Carolina, we are in an easier stretch of the conference schedule without as many ranked or almost-ranked teams. That should be a little bit more fun for all of us.