Vanderbilt lost 78-66 to Alabama, which was hard to complain about under the circumstances: shortly before the game, Vanderbilt announced that Liam Robbins would be out 4-6 weeks with an ankle sprain, marking the fifth straight season that an important player for Vanderbilt has gotten injured, and alongside the women’s team having three players lost for the season.

Ironically, this came across Twitter yesterday.

90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs. Teams now have huge medical & “performance” staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working! — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 17, 2023

Which, yeah. Roll Bama Roll actually made a good point about this being a problem of overspecialization, and basketball players leaving college with the knees of 55-year-old men. It’s also about MLB having to completely restructure their pitching staffs and while they blame analytics, it’s because they can’t exactly come out and say that the youth sports industrial complex is churning out 18-year-old pitchers who have the arms of 35-year-old veterans of 1980. (Remember: Tommy John was 32 when he got the surgery named for him. It wasn’t a surgery meant for 19-year-olds.)

I don’t know what any of that has to do with Robbins’ injury or any of the injuries that Vanderbilt players have suffered, but it’s a different perspective on “load management” or whatever NBA teams want to call it.

The main site has a feature on the four Vanderbilt players who advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

