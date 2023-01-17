 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game 18: Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

Have fun, expect to win.

By Tom Stephenson
Florida v Vanderbilt Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

15-2 (5-0)
4 (AP)
4 (Coaches)
4 (KenPom)

January 17, 2023
7:30 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)


9-8 (2-2)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
88 (KenPom)

Exactly sixteen years ago, Alabama came into Memorial Gym ranked in the top ten. Then Shan Foster dropped 27 on them, Alabama left with a 94-73 loss, and they would go on to finish the season in the NIT (while Vanderbilt finished in the Sweet 16.)

Something tells me that won’t happen tonight, seeing how this Alabama team isn’t fraudulent or coached by Mark Gottfried. (“Coached” was always a loosely-used term with Gottfried, of course.) But the good vibes around the team from Saturday’s 97-84 win over Arkansas (a team that might actually be fraudulent, now that you mention it) will be put to the test. Alabama has Brandon Miller, the five-star freshman who didn’t even consider Vanderbilt and lists Antioch as his hometown instead of Nashville. Miller is averaging 19.5 ppg and 8.2 rpg this season and will almost certainly be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Anyway, good vibes only. Have fun, expect to win.

