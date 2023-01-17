Good morning.

On the heels of Saturday’s wild win over Arkansas, Vanderbilt men’s basketball is back at Memorial Gym tonight, where they’ll welcome Alabama, which is ranked fourth in this week’s AP poll. The Tide come in on a six-game winning streak and are 5-0 in the SEC. Tonight’s game will tip off at 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network.

Women’s basketball lost 84-81 to Arkansas last night on a buzzer beater, dropping to 0-5 in the SEC. Prior to the buzzer beater, Marnelle Garraud had brought the Commodores back with four three-pointers in the final 75 seconds; Garraud finished with 31 points. Things aren’t going to get any easier with top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina coming to Memorial on Thursday night. The Hustler’s Memorial Minutes column discusses the struggles of the team.

Men’s tennis closed out Yale’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational by winning 10 of 12 matches against Charlotte on Monday.

A couple of podcasts dropped on Monday: both the Hustler and VandySports discussed Saturday’s win over Arkansas.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 86-88-3 ATS, 88-89 totals

Ole Miss at South Carolina (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +6, Over 130

South Carolina +6, Over 130 Tennessee at Mississippi State (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Mississippi State +6.5, Under 123

Mississippi State +6.5, Under 123 Alabama at Vanderbilt (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +9, Over 154.5

Vanderbilt +9, Over 154.5 Georgia at Kentucky (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Georgia +10.5, Over 136

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Raptors at Bucks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: 76ers at Clippers (TNT)

