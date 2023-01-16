Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, it seems like Arkansas is the subject of all of our Anchor Drops lately, and that continues today as the women’s basketball team visits Fayetteville tonight. Game time is 6:00 PM CT, and tonight’s game will be televised on the SEC Network. Shea Ralph’s crew is still shorthanded, with only eight players available (probably for the rest of the season), and is still 0-4 in the SEC.

Tomorrow, the Anchor Drop will switch from Arkansas to Alabama, which had this happen yesterday:

Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/wBWybat3Ni — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 15, 2023

Women’s tennis finished off the Miami Spring Invite, which apparently aren’t counted as real matches (they still list the team’s record as 0-0.) Same with the men’s team, which finishes off the Yale Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational today with a 9 AM matchup against Charlotte.

Happy Martin Luther King Day, everyone, the holiday that it seems like only students and government employees actually have off work.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NBA: Celtics at Hornets (NBA TV)

2:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Hawks (TNT)

5:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Grizzlies (TNT)

7:15 PM: NFL: Cowboys at Buccaneers (ABC/ESPN)

9:30 PM: NBA: Rockets at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 68, Georgia 55 ... South Carolina 81, Missouri 50 ... Mississippi State 60, Texas A&M 44 ... LSU 84, Auburn 54 ... Kentucky 81, Florida 75 ... Alabama 63, Ole Miss 58.

NFL: Bills 34, Dolphins 31 ... Giants 31, Vikings 24 ... Bengals 24, Ravens 17.

NBA: Knicks 117, Pistons 104 ... Clippers 121, Rockets 100 ... Bulls 132, Warriors 118 ... Thunder 112, Nets 102 ... Kings 132, Spurs 119 ... Nuggets 119, Magic 116 ... Trail Blazers 140, Mavericks 123 ... 76ers 113, Lakers 112.

NHL: Canucks 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Canadiens 2, Rangers 1 ... Jets 2, Coyotes 1.