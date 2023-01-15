Good morning.

Yesterday, Vanderbilt overcame a ref show late in the first half to hang 63 on Arkansas in the second half to finish off a 97-84 win over the Razorbacks. I’ll have longer thoughts later today in the Statistical, but that was the most fun I’ve had watching a Vanderbilt basketball game in quite some time.

Both tennis teams are in action today. The men’s team faces Yale at 1:00 PM CT; stream is here. The women will finish off the Miami Spring Invite with doubles matches against Texas and singles against NC State.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NFL: Dolphins at Bills (CBS)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round (NBC)

3:30 PM: NFL: Giants at Vikings (FOX)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Coyotes at Jets (NHL Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Ravens at Bengals (NBC)

8:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 63, Tennessee 56 ... Georgia 62, Ole Miss 58 ... Florida 73, Missouri 64 ... Alabama 106, LSU 66 ... Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53 ... Auburn 69, Mississippi State 63.

NFL: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23 ... Jaguars 31, Chargers 30.

NBA: Heat 111, Bucks 95 ... Celtics 122, Hornets 106 ... Grizzlies 130, Pacers 112 ... Hawks 114, Raptors 103 ... Timberwolves 110, Cavaliers 102 ... 76ers 118, Jazz 117 ... Trail Blazers 136, Mavericks 119.

NHL: Flames 6, Stars 5 ... Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 3 ... Hurricanes 2, Penguins 1 ... Avalanche 7, Senators 0 ... Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 3 ... Panthers 4, Canucks 3 ... Islanders 2, Canadiens 1 ... Flyers 3, Capitals 1 ... Kraken 8, Blackhawks 5 ... Wild 2, Coyotes 1 ... Sabres 5, Predators 3 ... Lightning 4, Blues 2 ... Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3 ... Devils 5, Kings 2.