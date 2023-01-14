12-4 (1-3)

15 (AP)

16 (Coaches)

14 (KenPom) January 14, 2023

1:00 PM CT

Video: ESPNU

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

8-8 (1-2)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

97 (KenPom)

It’s January 14, Vanderbilt is sitting at 1-2 in the SEC, and the Arkansas Razorbacks are coming to town because the SEC office forgot to schedule our annual trip to the house of horrors that is Bud Walton Arena.

Instead, a somewhat disappointing Arkansas team will travel to Nashville today. Arkansas got preseason national title contender hype based on the presence of #1 recruit Nick Smith Jr.; however, Smith has played in five games this season and none since December 17. Reportedly, Smith is in Los Angeles rehabbing an alleged injury. Smith, by the way, is represented by former guy selling throwback jerseys out of the trunk of his car Rich Paul, the same guy who became Darius Garland’s agent after he bounced from Vanderbilt four games into the season after suffering an injury that normally takes something like four to six weeks to recover from. This is Rich Paul’s skeez, because he’s a guy who (like his most visible client, LeBron James) seems to genuinely hate college basketball and wants his clients to play in it as little as possible.

Anyway, sucks to be you, Arkansas. Don’t recruit anybody associated with Klutch Sports Group ever again.