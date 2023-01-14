Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball hosts Arkansas today at 1:00 PM CT on ESPNU, with the SEC apparently neglecting to schedule the Commodores’ annual trip to Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are currently ranked 15th in the AP poll but will probably fall after getting drilled by Alabama at home the other night; Vanderbilt is a 3.5-point underdog, somehow.

Men’s tennis opens its spring season today at the Yale Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational, where they’ll play Memphis at 9 AM CT. (Traveling to Connecticut just to play Memphis? Yeah, that makes sense.) The women’s team opened yesterday by splitting eight singles matches with Miami, followed by dropping doubles matches 2-1 to NC State.

Clark Lea was in attendance last night at Brentwood Academy’s basketball game, where 2025 quarterback prospect George MacIntyre (yes, yes, the grandson of the former Vanderbilt coach) was playing. So, too, was Tennessee coach Bobby Hill Josh Heupel.

Here’s an OutSports feature on new Vanderbilt volleyball coach Anders Nelson.

Finally, the women’s golf team announced the signing of Ava Merrill on Friday.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 82-85-3 ATS, 84-86 totals

Kentucky at Tennessee (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Tennessee -11.5, Over 131.5

Tennessee -11.5, Over 131.5 Georgia at Ole Miss (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +5, Under 135.5

Georgia +5, Under 135.5 Arkansas at Vanderbilt (1:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Vanderbilt +3.5, Over 142.5

Vanderbilt +3.5, Over 142.5 Missouri at Florida (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -6, Over 150

Florida -6, Over 150 LSU at Alabama (3:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -15, Over 147

Alabama -15, Over 147 Texas A&M at South Carolina (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +8, Under 132

South Carolina +8, Under 132 Mississippi State at Auburn (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -7.5, Under 128.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Heat (ABC)

1:00 PM: NHL: Flames at Stars (NHL Network)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Third Round (NBC)

3:30 PM: NFL: Seahawks at 49ers (FOX)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Third Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Bruins (NHL Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Chargers at Jaguars (NBC)

Scoreboard

NBA: Pelicans 116, Pistons 110 ... Hawks 113, Pacers 111 ... Knicks 112, Wizards 108 ... Warriors 144, Spurs 113 ... Thunder 124, Bulls 110 ... Timberwolves 121, Suns 116 ... Jazz 112, Magic 108 ... Nuggets 115, Clippers 103 ... Kings 139, Rockets 114.

NHL: Jets 4, Penguins 1 ... Devils 6, Ducks 2 ... Oilers 7, Sharks 1.