 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Everything but basketballs now blocked by Stackhouse.

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, January 13, 2023: Shamburger gets drafted

Also, women’s tennis opens its spring season.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer defender Ella Shamburger got drafted in the fourth round of yesterday’s NWSL draft, going to the Kansas City Courage. Shamburger played five seasons for the Commodores and three of them were All-SEC campaigns.

Women’s tennis opens its spring season today at the Miami Spring Invite, where they’ll play Miami today in singles competition followed by a doubles competition against NC State.

Aiden Rutman’s Memorial Minutes column at the Hustler writes about a team still searching for an identity.

Jerry Stackhouse had media availability yesterday ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas:

Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason announced a sabbatical from college coaching, quitting as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator. (I find the wording curious, since his announcement was very specific that he’s taking a break from coaching in college.)

Meanwhile, yesterday Matthew Fisher-Davis woke up and chose violence:

And last but not least, Josh Cooper found this gem:

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

  • 6:00 PM: NHL: Jets at Penguins (NHL Network)
  • 6:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round (Golf Channel)
  • 6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Spurs (ESPN)
  • 9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Clippers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 77, Missouri 57 ... South Carolina 95, Kentucky 66 ... Ole Miss 66, Georgia 58 ... Tennessee 62, Texas A&M 50.

NBA: Thunder 133, 76ers 114 ... Celtics 109, Nets 98 ... Heat 108, Bucks 102 ... Raptors 124, Hornets 114 ... Mavericks 119, Lakers 115 ... Cavaliers 119, Trail Blazers 113.

NHL: Kraken 3, Bruins 0 ... Jets 4, Sabres 2 ... Hurricanes 6, Blue Jackets 2 ... Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 1 ... Canadiens 4, Predators 3 ... Rangers 2, Stars 1 ... Lightning 5, Canucks 4 ... Wild 3, Islanders 1 ... Flames 4, Blues 1 ... Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2 ... Senators 5, Coyotes 3 ... Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...