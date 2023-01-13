Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer defender Ella Shamburger got drafted in the fourth round of yesterday’s NWSL draft, going to the Kansas City Courage. Shamburger played five seasons for the Commodores and three of them were All-SEC campaigns.

Women’s tennis opens its spring season today at the Miami Spring Invite, where they’ll play Miami today in singles competition followed by a doubles competition against NC State.

Aiden Rutman’s Memorial Minutes column at the Hustler writes about a team still searching for an identity.

Jerry Stackhouse had media availability yesterday ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas:

Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason announced a sabbatical from college coaching, quitting as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator. (I find the wording curious, since his announcement was very specific that he’s taking a break from coaching in college.)

FOREVER GRATEFUL for the opportunity to serve Oklahoma State Football pic.twitter.com/3e1DjFEjtA — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile, yesterday Matthew Fisher-Davis woke up and chose violence:

I think players would prefer that over coddling them… Stallings to 0-18 league play suggests the same lol https://t.co/AuVCDcuhbl — Matthew Fisher-Davis (@MFD5_) January 12, 2023

And last but not least, Josh Cooper found this gem:

The Georgetown hoops description of their 2007 NCAA tournament game against Vanderbilt is … interesting. Like they really, really double down on pointing out exactly how Jeff Green didn’t travel. pic.twitter.com/r5siSvKii8 — Josh Cooper (@JoshuaCooper) January 12, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Jets at Penguins (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Spurs (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Clippers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 77, Missouri 57 ... South Carolina 95, Kentucky 66 ... Ole Miss 66, Georgia 58 ... Tennessee 62, Texas A&M 50.

NBA: Thunder 133, 76ers 114 ... Celtics 109, Nets 98 ... Heat 108, Bucks 102 ... Raptors 124, Hornets 114 ... Mavericks 119, Lakers 115 ... Cavaliers 119, Trail Blazers 113.

NHL: Kraken 3, Bruins 0 ... Jets 4, Sabres 2 ... Hurricanes 6, Blue Jackets 2 ... Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 1 ... Canadiens 4, Predators 3 ... Rangers 2, Stars 1 ... Lightning 5, Canucks 4 ... Wild 3, Islanders 1 ... Flames 4, Blues 1 ... Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2 ... Senators 5, Coyotes 3 ... Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.