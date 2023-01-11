Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, Vanderbilt made it eleven losses in a row to Tennessee with last night’s 77-68 loss in Knoxville... which was a lot more competitive than we thought it would be. Jerry Stackhouse’s first game against Tennessee saw The Streak end, and since then it’s been seven more losses.

If there was a real takeaway from last night, though, Lee Dort and Noah Shelby both got on the floor in the first half and did good things, and then... got buried again in the second half. No, I don’t get it, either.

Bowling came in second place at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic, losing to hated rival McKendree in the final.

Men’s golf promoted Gator Todd to associate head coach, which I bring up mostly to remind everyone that Vanderbilt has a golf coach named Gator Todd.

Subscriber content, but Aria Gerson’s headline seems to imply that the women’s basketball team is in danger of having to cancel the season.

And finally... well... no comment.

Sources: #WWE has been sold to

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) January 11, 2023

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 2-2 ATS, 2-2 totals; season to date: 79-85-3 ATS, 81-86 totals

Mississippi State at Georgia (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +2.5, Under 128.5

Georgia +2.5, Under 128.5 Alabama at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Alabama +1, Over 152

Alabama +1, Over 152 Missouri at Texas A&M (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M -4, Under 155

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at Hawks (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Predators at Maple Leafs (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Nuggets (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Sharks at Kings (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68 (lol) ... Florida 67, LSU 56 ... Auburn 82, Ole Miss 73.

NBA: 76ers 147, Pistons 116 ... Heat 112, Thunder 111 ... Raptors 132, Hornets 120 ... Jazz 116, Cavaliers 114 ... Suns 126, Warriors 113 ... Magic 109, Trail Blazers 106 ... Clippers 113, Mavericks 101.

NHL: Kraken 4, Sabres 3 ... Devils 5, Hurricanes 3 ... Red Wings 7, Jets 5 ... Rangers 4, Wild 3 ... Penguins 5, Canucks 4 ... Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 3 ... Stars 2, Islanders 1 ... Blues 4, Flames 3 ... Sharks 4, Coyotes 2 ... Panthers 5, Avalanche 4.