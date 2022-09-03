0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

NR (SP+) September 3, 2022

6:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

1-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

108 (SP+)

Vanderbilt opened its 2022 season with a 63-10 win at Hawaii, and the Commodores are looking at a good chance to open the season 2-0 with Elon coming to the newly-christened FirstBank Stadium on Saturday night.

Of course, there was a slow start last time out: Vanderbilt let Hawaii score on its opening drive and followed that with two consecutive punts, before finally pulling ahead for good late in the first quarter and then piling on in the second half. Given that slow starts have kind of been a thing for Vanderbilt under Clark Lea, we’d like to see Vanderbilt do better in the first quarter this time out.

Elon received a single vote in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll. They might end up being decent at that level, but they’re not really a team that Vanderbilt should have much trouble with if the Commodores are even remotely as good as they looked last week. Have fun, expect to win.