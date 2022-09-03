 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Open Thread

The weekend of stupid neutral site games... begins.

By Tom Stephenson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Miami v Alabama Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It wouldn’t be college football’s opening weekend without the biggest game of Saturday being played in a domed NFL stadium, I guess. Anyway... today should be interesting while we wait around for Elon-Vanderbilt at 6 PM. Here’s your schedule for the day.

11:00 AM CT

  • Colorado State at Michigan (ABC)
  • NC State at East Carolina (ESPN)
  • South Dakota State at Iowa (FS1)
  • Sam Houston at Texas A&M (SEC Network)
  • Buffalo at Maryland (BTN)
  • Rutgers at Boston College (ACC Network)
  • Delaware at Navy (CBS Sports)
  • North Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPNU)
  • Central Connecticut State at UConn (allegedly there is a stream)
  • Bethel at Reinhardt (stream)

11:30 AM CT

  • Richmond at Virginia (ACC RSN)

12:00 PM CT

  • Northern Iowa at Air Force (MWN video)
  • Rhodes at Augustana (stream)

Look... okay, who decided that Colorado State-Michigan was a game worthy of national television? Anyway, the early window is meh. UNC-App State should be fine, NC State-East Carolina has some outside shot at being interesting, Rutgers-Boston College... eh. Oh, right, Iowa had a dumb and scheduled South Dakota State.

1:00 PM CT

  • Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State (ESPN+)
  • St. Scholastica at Sewanee (stream)
  • Berry at Maryville (stream)

1:30 PM CT

  • Bowling Green at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)
  • Webber International at Cumberland (stream)

Well, we always get reminded that Week 1 inevitably will include quite a few walkovers.

2:30 PM CT

  • Oregon vs. Georgia (ABC)
  • UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX)
  • Arizona at San Diego State (CBS)
  • Cincinnati at Arkansas (ESPN)
  • Tulsa at Wyoming (FS1)
  • North Dakota at Nebraska (BTN)
  • Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC Network)
  • Houston at UTSA (CBS Sports)
  • Norfolk State at Marshall (ESPN3)

3:00 PM CT

  • Troy at Ole Miss (SEC Network)
  • BYU at South Florida (ESPNU)
  • UC-Davis at Cal (Pac-12 Network)
  • Tennessee State at Eastern Washington (ESPN+)

First off, the broadcast networks are scraping the bottom of the barrel here (UTEP-Oklahoma? Arizona-San Diego State?) Meantime the first of the Big Dumb NFL Dome Games is Oregon-Georgia, which... uh, sure, let’s just go on pretending this is gonna be a good game. I don’t know, Cincinnati-Arkansas sounds pretty good. So does Houston-UTSA. Those games are somehow not good enough for Fox and CBS.

4:00 PM CT

  • Nicholls at South Alabama (ESPN3)

Oh hell yeah.

4:30 PM CT

  • Texas State at Nevada (MWN video)

Really? This isn’t televised?

5:00 PM CT

  • Rice at USC (Pac-12 Network)
  • Morgan State at Georgia Southern (ESPN3)
  • Florida Atlantic at Ohio (ESPN+)
  • Middle Tennessee at James Madison (ESPN+)
  • Wofford at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

Welcome to FBS, James Madison. They only sometimes call Middle for having 13 men on the field.

6:00 PM CT

  • Utah at Florida (ESPN)
  • Illinois State at Wisconsin (FS1)
  • Albany at Baylor (ESPN+)
  • Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky (SEC Network+)
  • Mercer at Auburn (SEC Network+)
  • South Dakota at Kansas State (ESPN+)
  • Army at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
  • Liberty at Southern Miss (ESPN+)
  • UMass at Tulane (ESPN+)
  • SE Louisiana at Louisiana (ESPN+)
  • Grambling at Arkansas State (ESPN3)
  • Presbyterian at Austin Peay (ESPN+)
  • Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (stream)

6:30 PM CT

If you are for some reason turning away from the Vanderbilt game, I don’t know, Utah-Florida should be an ass-kicking, Notre Dame-Ohio State... has two big names. You might flip over to Memphis-Mississippi State or Georgia State-South Carolina if either of those are close. Or Army-Coastal Carolina. It’s Army-Coastal Carolina.

7:00 PM CT

  • Louisville at Syracuse (ACC Network)
  • UL Monroe at Texas (LHN)
  • Murray State at Texas Tech (ESPN+)
  • Colgate at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
  • Maine at New Mexico (MWN video)

Oh, hey, what the hell is an ACC conference game doing here?

8:30 PM CT

9:30 PM CT

11:00 PM CT

  • Western Kentucky at Hawaii (Team1 App)

Meh. Go to bed early.

