Saturday Open Thread

It wouldn’t be college football’s opening weekend without the biggest game of Saturday being played in a domed NFL stadium, I guess. Anyway... today should be interesting while we wait around for Elon-Vanderbilt at 6 PM. Here’s your schedule for the day.
11:00 AM CT
- Colorado State at Michigan (ABC)
- NC State at East Carolina (ESPN)
- South Dakota State at Iowa (FS1)
- Sam Houston at Texas A&M (SEC Network)
- Buffalo at Maryland (BTN)
- Rutgers at Boston College (ACC Network)
- Delaware at Navy (CBS Sports)
- North Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPNU)
- Central Connecticut State at UConn (allegedly there is a stream)
- Bethel at Reinhardt (stream)
11:30 AM CT
- Richmond at Virginia (ACC RSN)
12:00 PM CT
- Northern Iowa at Air Force (MWN video)
- Rhodes at Augustana (stream)
Look... okay, who decided that Colorado State-Michigan was a game worthy of national television? Anyway, the early window is meh. UNC-App State should be fine, NC State-East Carolina has some outside shot at being interesting, Rutgers-Boston College... eh. Oh, right, Iowa had a dumb and scheduled South Dakota State.
1:00 PM CT
- Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State (ESPN+)
- St. Scholastica at Sewanee (stream)
- Berry at Maryville (stream)
1:30 PM CT
Well, we always get reminded that Week 1 inevitably will include quite a few walkovers.
2:30 PM CT
- Oregon vs. Georgia (ABC)
- UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX)
- Arizona at San Diego State (CBS)
- Cincinnati at Arkansas (ESPN)
- Tulsa at Wyoming (FS1)
- North Dakota at Nebraska (BTN)
- Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC Network)
- Houston at UTSA (CBS Sports)
- Norfolk State at Marshall (ESPN3)
3:00 PM CT
- Troy at Ole Miss (SEC Network)
- BYU at South Florida (ESPNU)
- UC-Davis at Cal (Pac-12 Network)
- Tennessee State at Eastern Washington (ESPN+)
First off, the broadcast networks are scraping the bottom of the barrel here (UTEP-Oklahoma? Arizona-San Diego State?) Meantime the first of the Big Dumb NFL Dome Games is Oregon-Georgia, which... uh, sure, let’s just go on pretending this is gonna be a good game. I don’t know, Cincinnati-Arkansas sounds pretty good. So does Houston-UTSA. Those games are somehow not good enough for Fox and CBS.
4:00 PM CT
- Nicholls at South Alabama (ESPN3)
Oh hell yeah.
4:30 PM CT
- Texas State at Nevada (MWN video)
Really? This isn’t televised?
5:00 PM CT
- Rice at USC (Pac-12 Network)
- Morgan State at Georgia Southern (ESPN3)
- Florida Atlantic at Ohio (ESPN+)
- Middle Tennessee at James Madison (ESPN+)
- Wofford at Chattanooga (ESPN+)
Welcome to FBS, James Madison. They only sometimes call Middle for having 13 men on the field.
6:00 PM CT
- Utah at Florida (ESPN)
- Illinois State at Wisconsin (FS1)
- Albany at Baylor (ESPN+)
- Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky (SEC Network+)
- Mercer at Auburn (SEC Network+)
- South Dakota at Kansas State (ESPN+)
- Army at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
- Liberty at Southern Miss (ESPN+)
- UMass at Tulane (ESPN+)
- SE Louisiana at Louisiana (ESPN+)
- Grambling at Arkansas State (ESPN3)
- Presbyterian at Austin Peay (ESPN+)
- Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (stream)
6:30 PM CT
- Notre Dame at Ohio State (ABC)
- Utah State at Alabama (SEC Network)
- Memphis at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
- SMU at North Texas (CBS Sports)
- Georgia State at South Carolina (SEC Network+)
If you are for some reason turning away from the Vanderbilt game, I don’t know, Utah-Florida should be an ass-kicking, Notre Dame-Ohio State... has two big names. You might flip over to Memphis-Mississippi State or Georgia State-South Carolina if either of those are close. Or Army-Coastal Carolina. It’s Army-Coastal Carolina.
7:00 PM CT
- Louisville at Syracuse (ACC Network)
- UL Monroe at Texas (LHN)
- Murray State at Texas Tech (ESPN+)
- Colgate at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
- Maine at New Mexico (MWN video)
Oh, hey, what the hell is an ACC conference game doing here?
8:30 PM CT
- Idaho at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)
9:30 PM CT
- Boise State at Oregon State (ESPN)
- Kent State at Washington (FS1)
11:00 PM CT
- Western Kentucky at Hawaii (Team1 App)
Meh. Go to bed early.
