Saturday Open Thread

It wouldn’t be college football’s opening weekend without the biggest game of Saturday being played in a domed NFL stadium, I guess. Anyway... today should be interesting while we wait around for Elon-Vanderbilt at 6 PM. Here’s your schedule for the day.

11:00 AM CT

Colorado State at Michigan (ABC)

NC State at East Carolina (ESPN)

South Dakota State at Iowa (FS1)

Sam Houston at Texas A&M (SEC Network)

Buffalo at Maryland (BTN)

Rutgers at Boston College (ACC Network)

Delaware at Navy (CBS Sports)

North Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPNU)

Central Connecticut State at UConn (allegedly there is a stream)

Bethel at Reinhardt (stream)

11:30 AM CT

Richmond at Virginia (ACC RSN)

12:00 PM CT

Northern Iowa at Air Force (MWN video)

Rhodes at Augustana (stream)

Look... okay, who decided that Colorado State-Michigan was a game worthy of national television? Anyway, the early window is meh. UNC-App State should be fine, NC State-East Carolina has some outside shot at being interesting, Rutgers-Boston College... eh. Oh, right, Iowa had a dumb and scheduled South Dakota State.

1:00 PM CT

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State (ESPN+)

St. Scholastica at Sewanee (stream)

Berry at Maryville (stream)

1:30 PM CT

Bowling Green at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

Webber International at Cumberland (stream)

Well, we always get reminded that Week 1 inevitably will include quite a few walkovers.

2:30 PM CT

Oregon vs. Georgia (ABC)

UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX)

Arizona at San Diego State (CBS)

Cincinnati at Arkansas (ESPN)

Tulsa at Wyoming (FS1)

North Dakota at Nebraska (BTN)

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC Network)

Houston at UTSA (CBS Sports)

Norfolk State at Marshall (ESPN3)

3:00 PM CT

Troy at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

BYU at South Florida (ESPNU)

UC-Davis at Cal (Pac-12 Network)

Tennessee State at Eastern Washington (ESPN+)

First off, the broadcast networks are scraping the bottom of the barrel here (UTEP-Oklahoma? Arizona-San Diego State?) Meantime the first of the Big Dumb NFL Dome Games is Oregon-Georgia, which... uh, sure, let’s just go on pretending this is gonna be a good game. I don’t know, Cincinnati-Arkansas sounds pretty good. So does Houston-UTSA. Those games are somehow not good enough for Fox and CBS.

4:00 PM CT

Nicholls at South Alabama (ESPN3)

Oh hell yeah.

4:30 PM CT

Texas State at Nevada (MWN video)

Really? This isn’t televised?

5:00 PM CT

Rice at USC (Pac-12 Network)

Morgan State at Georgia Southern (ESPN3)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio (ESPN+)

Middle Tennessee at James Madison (ESPN+)

Wofford at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

Welcome to FBS, James Madison. They only sometimes call Middle for having 13 men on the field.

6:00 PM CT

Utah at Florida (ESPN)

Illinois State at Wisconsin (FS1)

Albany at Baylor (ESPN+)

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky (SEC Network+)

Mercer at Auburn (SEC Network+)

South Dakota at Kansas State (ESPN+)

Army at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Liberty at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

UMass at Tulane (ESPN+)

SE Louisiana at Louisiana (ESPN+)

Grambling at Arkansas State (ESPN3)

Presbyterian at Austin Peay (ESPN+)

Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (stream)

6:30 PM CT

Notre Dame at Ohio State (ABC)

Utah State at Alabama (SEC Network)

Memphis at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

SMU at North Texas (CBS Sports)

Georgia State at South Carolina (SEC Network+)

If you are for some reason turning away from the Vanderbilt game, I don’t know, Utah-Florida should be an ass-kicking, Notre Dame-Ohio State... has two big names. You might flip over to Memphis-Mississippi State or Georgia State-South Carolina if either of those are close. Or Army-Coastal Carolina. It’s Army-Coastal Carolina.

7:00 PM CT

Louisville at Syracuse (ACC Network)

UL Monroe at Texas (LHN)

Murray State at Texas Tech (ESPN+)

Colgate at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

Maine at New Mexico (MWN video)

Oh, hey, what the hell is an ACC conference game doing here?

8:30 PM CT

Idaho at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

9:30 PM CT

Boise State at Oregon State (ESPN)

Kent State at Washington (FS1)

11:00 PM CT

Western Kentucky at Hawaii (Team1 App)

Meh. Go to bed early.