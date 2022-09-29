Good morning.

So, this week is apparently “former Vanderbilt athletes randomly find their way into historic and/or funny sports moments” week. First, it was Trent Sherfield and the Butt Punt, this time it’s former Vanderbilt pitcher and now Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann’s turn.

AARON JUDGE BALL UPDATE: Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann caught the ball in the Jays' 'pen, and has given it to Yankees security. ATTN: @GioWFAN — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 29, 2022

So, I guess we won’t have ESPN breaking into college football games to show his at bats this weekend?

In other news, while Clark Lea has previously ruled out a two-quarterback system because he’s not Karl Dorrell, but he said yesterday that he’s working on finding ways to get Mike Wright on the field. Which makes sense, because it’s sort of stupid to waste one of the best athletes on the team by having him stand on the sidelines.

Robbie Weinstein goes through the top questions and storylines entering basketball season. And the SEC announced the women’s basketball TV schedule.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Cubs or Royals at Tigers (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

5:00 PM: MLB: Rays at Guardians or Marlins at Brewers (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: College football: South Carolina State at South Carolina (SEC Network)

7:00 PM: College football: Utah State at BYU (ESPN)

7:15 PM: NFL: Dolphins at Bengals (Prime Video)

8:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Padres (MLB Network)

8:40 PM: MLB: Rangers at Mariners (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Pirates 4, Reds 3 ... Guardians 2, Rays 1 ... Tigers 2, Royals 1 ... Nationals 3, Braves 2 ... Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3 ... Red Sox 3, Orioles 1 ... Mets 5, Marlins 4 ... Twins 8, White Sox 4 ... Cubs 4, Phillies 2 ... Brewers 5, Cardinals 1 ... Diamondbacks 5, Astros 2 ... Angels 4, A’s 1 ... Dodgers 1, Padres 0 ... Mariners 3, Rangers 1 ... Giants 6, Rockies 3.