Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Ya know, sometimes you just have to wonder if Anchor of Gold is running Vanderbilt’s athletic communications department.

That’s right: one butt punt.

In other news: the basketball teams opened preseason practice yesterday. Men’s golf lost to Tennessee (ugh) on the final hole of the SEC Match Play. And Friday night’s soccer game at Auburn has been moved up from 6:30 PM to 5 PM due to the approaching Hurricane Ian.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:30 AM: MLB: Reds at Pirates (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays or Braves at Nationals (MLB Network)

6:40 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Brewers (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rays 6, Guardians 5 ... Pirates 4, Reds 1 ... Tigers 4, Royals 3 ... Braves 8, Nationals 2 ... Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2 ... Red Sox 13, Orioles 9 ... Marlins 6, Mets 4 ... Twins 4, White Sox 0 ... Cubs 2, Phillies 1 ... Cardinals 6, Brewers 2 ... Astros 10, Diamondbacks 2 ... Angels 4, A’s 3 ... Padres 4, Dodgers 3 ... Rangers 5, Mariners 0 ... Giants 5, Rockies 2.