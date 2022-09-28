Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
Ya know, sometimes you just have to wonder if Anchor of Gold is running Vanderbilt’s athletic communications department.
Week 3⃣#AnchorDown | #DoresInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/lGfVTHRnh6— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) September 27, 2022
That’s right: one butt punt.
In other news: the basketball teams opened preseason practice yesterday. Men’s golf lost to Tennessee (ugh) on the final hole of the SEC Match Play. And Friday night’s soccer game at Auburn has been moved up from 6:30 PM to 5 PM due to the approaching Hurricane Ian.
Sports on TV
All times Central.
- 11:30 AM: MLB: Reds at Pirates (MLB Network)
- 6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays or Braves at Nationals (MLB Network)
- 6:40 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Brewers (ESPN+)
Scoreboard
MLB: Rays 6, Guardians 5 ... Pirates 4, Reds 1 ... Tigers 4, Royals 3 ... Braves 8, Nationals 2 ... Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2 ... Red Sox 13, Orioles 9 ... Marlins 6, Mets 4 ... Twins 4, White Sox 0 ... Cubs 2, Phillies 1 ... Cardinals 6, Brewers 2 ... Astros 10, Diamondbacks 2 ... Angels 4, A’s 3 ... Padres 4, Dodgers 3 ... Rangers 5, Mariners 0 ... Giants 5, Rockies 2.
