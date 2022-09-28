2022 Staff Pick’em Week 5

VandyImport is having himself a breakout season. After a 2-5 Week 0, he has rattled off records of 8-7, 7-3, 8-4, and 8-5. The man is on a mission. Whether it is to win or provide the most comedic meltdown possible, we shall see. Tom actually had the best week at 9-4 followed by Import then the Commentariat and VU 04 skipping along together at 6-7. I was a woeful 5-8 but was out sucked by CDA and Cole, who tied for worst at 4-9.

Last week, New Mexico failing to cover as 30-point underdogs and Texas losing outright as a 6-point favorite were the biggest blow with only one winner each. Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Clemson all had four of us end up on the wrong side of the spread. You fine folks got yours wins from Mississippi State, Florida, NIU, Arkansas, and LSU.

The 36-42 week by the staff pulls the staff underwater for the season at 170-172 so far. The real problem children are Cole (25-32) and CDA (26-31). Tom, VU 04, and I are a combined 86-85. Import has a 4-game lead at 33-24.

This week’s slate is very short. We only have eight games up for grabs since Vanderbilt and Tennessee are on byes while Florida and South Carolina play FCS opponents. Four SEC-SEC matchups along with one SEC team facing off with a Big 8 opponent causes a short pick set.

The staff could have a fantastic or terrible week due to a lot of agreement on games. LSU and Georgia are unanimous selections. Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and West Virginia only have one person each not taking them. Kentucky, Alabama, and Oklahoma State all have the 4-2 majority side with them. None of the games are evenly split.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 4 W L W L Commentariat 35 22 6 7 Import 33 24 8 5 VU04 29 28 6 7 DotP 29 28 5 8 Tom 28 29 9 4 CDA 26 31 4 9 Cole 25 32 4 9

The Picks